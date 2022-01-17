Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Hosts Legislative Outlook Event

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego real estate professionals and affiliates gathered in La Jolla and virtually on Thursday, January 13 to hear policymakers and representatives from state and national associations provide important updates on issues affecting the industry.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. (PRNewsfoto/Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®)

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) hosted the annual "New Laws and Legislative Outlook" breakfast at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines to educate the real estate community on the newly enacted laws and ongoing legislation that will impact the way they do business in 2022. Under strong adherence to health and safety protocols for in-person attendees, the event also streamed virtually to offer participants the option to take part remotely.

"I look forward to this event every year as I prepare for the new challenges and opportunities that will shape our industry and the way we serve our clients," said Michelle Hellerud of San Diego Realty Gals. "By taking part in interactive discussions with our local leaders and other experts, we were able to make our voices heard and gain valuable insight into some of the most hot-button issues we face."

The panels focused on the San Diego region, with perspective on state and federal

issues from the California (C.A.R.) and National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Other local policy makers and industry experts spoke on topics ranging from housing economics and affordability, infrastructure, commercial real estate, accessory dwelling units, evictions, fire home hardening disclosures, and sea level rise policies.

Presenters included - Gov Hutchinson, Assistant General Counsel, C.A.R.; Shannon McGahn, Chief Advocacy Officer, NAR; Sanjay Wagle, Senior VP of Government Affairs, C.A.R.; State Senator Brian Jones, 38th Senate District; Supervisor Jim Desmond, County of San Diego; Council Member Vivian Moreno, City of San Diego; Jordan Levine, VP and Chief Economist, C.A.R.; and representatives from the California Rental Housing Association, the City of San Diego Development Services Department, and the San Diego Association of Governments.

"The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® remain important partners in our community by staying engaged in public policy and looking out for the interests of the clients they serve," said State Senator Brian Jones. "With so many issues affecting housing and real estate, this forum provides SDAR a meaningful opportunity to stay informed and have input with elected leaders."

The event also served as the installation of SDAR's 2022 Board President Chris Anderson.

With decades of experience and longstanding service to SDAR, Anderson will be a leading voice in advancing the association's mission of preserving private property rights and protecting the business interests of REALTOR® members.

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

