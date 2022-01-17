Getinge appoints Elin Frostehav as President Acute Care Therapies and Eric Honroth as President Life Science

GETINGE, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge appoints new Presidents for two business areas and members of the Executive team. Elin Frostehav is appointed President Acute Care Therapies and Eric Honroth President Life Science starting April 1, 2022.

Elin Frostehav has been appointed President Acute Care Therapies and member of the Getinge Executive team. Elin currently serves as Vice President Critical Care, a product area within Acute Care Therapies in Getinge. Elin joined Getinge in 2019 and has previously held leading global positions within Semcon, an international technology company, in the areas of product development and digitalization. Prior to Semcon Elin held various positions at FlexLink, a global factory automation company. Elin succeeds Jens Viebke who will take on a new role in Getinge as Executive Vice President Research & Business Development, focusing on Getinge's Research Programs and M&A activities. In this role, Jens Viebke will continue to report to Mattias Perjos, President & CEO. He will not be a member of the Executive Team.

Eric Honroth has been appointed President Life Science and member of the Getinge Executive team. Eric is currently President North America Region in Getinge and has been with the company since 2018. He has more than 20 years of extensive experience in global leadership roles in the medical devices industry such as Becton Dickinson, CareFusion and Abbott Vascular. Eric succeeds Harald Castler who after a long and successful career in Getinge has decided to retire.

All changes are effective as of April 1, 2022.

