Gen4 Acquires Harris Dental, a Nationally Recognized Leader in Cosmetic Dentistry

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen4 Dental Partners, the next generation of Dental Service Organization (DSO)s based in Tempe, Ariz., announced today the acquisition of Harris Dental, a nationally recognized leader in cosmetic dentistry based in Phoenix, Ariz.

The new partnership fits the Gen4 model of joining forces with the best and brightest dentists while investing in Harris Dental's success.

"Harris Dental exemplifies the perfect fit for the type of practices we seek to partner with, support and grow," said Gen4 Dental Partners Chief Executive Officer, Lamonte Jensen. "Its culture of excellent patient care is exactly what we want to amplify while giving our new partner-dentists true autonomy and greater financial freedom."

Harris Dental's renown for cosmetic dentistry draws patients from around the country. The multi-dentist practice is also known throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area for exceptional and compassionate dental care, sedation dentistry and dental implants.

"This is a great day for everyone at Harris Dental, from our Doctors and amazing team members to our patients we have been serving for the last 43 years. Our focus at Harris Dental has always been quality dentistry and exceptional customer service. Joining the Gen4 team will give us the support we need to continue to do that for many years to come while securing our future at the same time," said Dr. Brian Harris, one of the most respected cosmetic dentists in the U.S."

About Harris Dental

For more than 40 years, Harris Dental has been living its purpose to do good, treat people with respect, and provide patients with what matters most to them. Its culture of clinical excellence stems from a teamwide belief that everyone deserves a confident smile. The practice has grown beyond the boundaries of the Phoenix community to include patients from around the nation seeking the very best in cosmetic dentistry. Harris Dental also offers virtual smile consultations so patients know what to expect even before coming to their modern office.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners is the fourth generation and next big leap in Dental Service Organizations that combines business expertise and dental excellence to create an exceptional culture for its partner-dentists, team members and, most importantly, patients. Based in Tempe, Ariz., Gen4 Dental Partners fosters and promotes excellence at all levels: community, education and financial success. The group's drive for continual improvement creates wealth and security while allowing dentists to keep their independence.

View original content:

SOURCE Gen4 Dental Partners