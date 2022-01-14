SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2021, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers as revealed in EPS increases for 10 consecutive years. The honor roll review determined that just 16 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 4 percent of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

CONTACT:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President & CEO

SB Financial Group, Inc.

419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino

Chief Financial Officer

SB Financial Group, Inc.

419-785-3663

Kate Croft

Lambert

716-650-5135

sbfg@lambert.com

