Quality Healthcare Resources and Assembly Health Partner to Expand Back-Office Solutions to More Skilled Nursing Communities

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Healthcare Resources, a leading provider of revenue cycle management and back-office solutions for skilled nursing communities, announces its new partner, Chicago-based Assembly Health. Assembly Health is a leading facilitator of value-added services for healthcare providers and long-term care communities across the country.

Headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, Quality Healthcare Resources (Quality) supports hundreds of skilled nursing communities in 20+ states with scalable and holistic back-office solutions. Its services include billing collections, accounts payable, cash management, and financial reporting. Its white-glove client support allows operators to focus more time on patient care while seeing improved financial performance and administrative efficiencies. Quality's expertise and reputation combined with Assembly Health's broad spectrum of capabilities in healthcare operations and technology will allow the company to expand its support to more skilled nursing communities struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

Quality CEO Aaron Hellman explained, "Professional revenue cycle management services for skilled nursing communities are still in their early stages. However, they've become increasingly important as communities face census challenges, reimbursement complexities, and staffing shortages. Our skilled nursing communities need affordable, expert partners like Quality who can elevate back-office performance and improve collections."

He continued, "Quality has grown immensely over the past few years as we've helped more and more communities to improve their cash flow, increase net collections, and gain visibility into their finances. When Assembly approached us about a partnership, we saw an opportunity to accelerate our growth while continuing to provide best-in-class service. Assembly has already delivered on those goals by offering operational, technological, and recruiting resources as we continue to lead the business forward."

Jack Fitzgibbons, CEO of Assembly Health, said, "We are excited to partner with Aaron, Steve [CFO], Chaim [Director of AR], and the entire Quality team. Assembly's mission is to improve patients' lives through easier access to top healthcare providers and services, and Quality is one of those leading providers. The company is at an inflection point of growth, and we look forward to investing our resources to help them serve even more post-acute and senior housing communities."

