Phanes Therapeutics announces the appointment of Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research in immuno-oncology announced today that it has appointed Mr. Paul Chu, MBA, as Vice President of Business Development.

(PRNewsfoto/Phanes Therapeutics)

"We welcome Paul to the Phanes family and are delighted to appoint a professional of his caliber as Vice President of Business Development," said Dr. Ming Wang, Founder and CEO. "We have built a strong pipeline in immuno-oncology by leveraging our proprietary technology platforms and expect to file 3 INDs in 2022, including one best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs. We look forward to benefitting from Paul's extensive experience and network in Oncology as we enter 2022 which we expect to be a transformational year for Phanes."

Mr. Chu has extensive experience in pharma and biotech licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategy. He has held senior leadership roles in both small biotech companies and large multi-national corporations and has closed deals valued at over $6 billion with a portfolio that spans across oncology, eyecare, neuroscience, and medical aesthetics. Prior to joining Phanes, Mr. Chu was Vice President of Business Development at HUYABIO International where he in-licensed two oncology assets for development in solid tumors. Prior to HUYABIO, Mr. Chu held similar roles at AiViva BioPharma and UroGen Pharma and earlier in his career was Director of Business Development at Allergan, Inc. where he spearheaded multiple M&A transactions.

Mr. Chu holds an MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and a BA in Finance and Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton.

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome, and SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

