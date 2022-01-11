Ice-Masters Will Operate as Easy Ice New Name, Same Excellence in Ice Machine Leasing and Service

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice-Masters, a respected commercial ice machine lease and service provider in Kansas and Missouri, will operate under its parent brand name, Easy Ice, beginning in January. Easy Ice acquired the company in 2017 and continued utilizing the Ice-Masters name locally with a plan to eventually combine under the Easy Ice brand.

"The Ice-Masters acquisition that began three years ago will culminate with rebranding and signifies the opportunity for customers to experience one unified brand across regions," said John Mahlmeister, COO of Easy Ice. "This final, public-facing initiative enables our organization to seamlessly deliver a five-star customer experience, especially to our customers with locations in multiple markets."

The commercial ice machine industry is evolving as business owners seek more affordable alternatives to ownership, which is known to be expensive and risky. The Easy Ice subscription model blends the value of a traditional lease with an all-inclusive ice machine solution featuring a lifetime performance guarantee. The long-running reputation of quality customer service and ice machine expertise at Ice-Masters made the company a seamless fit for the Easy Ice organization.

"We are excited to be part of the Easy Ice mission and the new direction of the commercial ice machine industry," says Matt Weir, Branch Operations Manager. "Joining Easy Ice has accelerated our organizational growth and given us access to advanced training, innovative technologies, and a structured, nationwide support system, which enables us to better serve our customers."

Moving forward, customers can expect to see Easy Ice branding on communications, vehicles, and other materials but day-to-day operations will not be impacted.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

