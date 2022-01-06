Strata Oncology to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced that its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, being held virtually from January 10-13.

Presentation Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 08:00 AM - 08:25 AM EST

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Renee Volpini

917.923.8117

renee.volpini@westwicke.com

