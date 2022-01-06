Start-up ODRI™ launches industry's first marketplace solution for dispute resolution

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of how disputes are resolved is shifting. The World Justice Project has estimated that 1.4 billion people have unmet justice needs globally, and courts around the world are overloaded. The problem has been further exacerbated by the pandemic. Not to mention, the high costs associated with litigation can be burdensome on individuals looking to resolve their disputes. With the launch of the online marketplace for dispute resolution, https://app.odri.us , parties can resolve their disputes safely, timely and cost-effectively. This empowers parties to potentially avoid having to go to court.

Parties have an opportunity to resolve their dispute in an amicable manner, on their own terms, and in the comfort of their homes.

"The courts of this country should not be the places where resolution of disputes begins. They should be the places where the disputes end after alternative methods of resolving disputes have been considered and tried."— Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

ODRI™ provides alternative forms of dispute resolution such as online negotiation and online mediation. The platform is designed for individuals experiencing disputes, companies, courts, mediators, law firms, and dispute resolution centers. ODRI's platform supports the resolution of numerous dispute types including small claims, civil, landlord/tenant, contracts and family matters. Using the platform, parties are able to negotiate directly with each other, and settle their dispute, or if the negotiation fails, the parties can seek the help of a mediator with resolving their dispute. This provides the parties an opportunity to resolve their dispute in an amicable manner, on their own terms, and in the comfort of their homes.

Users are able to securely initiate their disputes, upload documents, text and video chat with the other party in real-time and offline, and digitally draft and sign final agreements. The platform also provides real-time SMS and Email notifications, as well as an AI-regulated chat to keep the communication focused. The underlying ODRI platform is being used by the California Judicial Branch as part of the Ability to Pay statewide project to help indigent defendants resolve their traffic cases (https://mycitations.courts.ca.gov/). So far, over 25,000 cases have been processed using the platform.

"Online dispute resolution is a game changer when it comes to dispute resolution and online mediation is in the forefront of it. We hope that with the ODRI platform, we are able to promote online mediation and reduce the workload of the courts, worldwide, and at the same time provide increased access to justice for the public in resolving disputes and level the playing field," says Founder and CEO Akbar Farook.

About ODRI

Online Dispute Resolution International - ODRI™, is a next generation, international, online dispute resolution (ODR) platform geared towards helping parties resolve their disputes in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner that can help parties avoid or limit their exposure to courts.

