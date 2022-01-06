Spartech to Attend 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, recently announced it will be exhibiting at the SHOT Show Supplier Showcase, January 17-18 in Las Vegas, the largest and most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries.

"We are excited to return to this great show for the second time in two years and look forward to interacting with thousands of attendees," said Joe Herres, Spartech Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We invite show participants to stop by our booth to learn more about our leading-edge technologies, including our Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant acrylic sheet and Royalite™ Holster Grade sheet."

The 2022 SHOT Show will feature several marquee events including the Supplier Showcase, where Spartech will be exhibiting (Booth #52306) its Royalite™ HG Holster Grade sheet™ and Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant sheet.™

Spartech's Royalite™ HG Holster Grade Sheet is a tough and durable thermoplastic sheet that offers an effective solution for formed and fabricated handgun holsters and knife sheaths. Spartech's Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant acrylic sheet fits a range of protective applications and is UL designated, abrasion resistant, lighter than glass, crystal clear and design-flexible to fit a variety of ballistic protection applications.

In addition, Spartech also makes a wide range of additional thermoplastic sheet options which will also be featured at their booth, including Crylex™ Weatherable Sheet, Floorlite™ Durable Sheets, Korad™ Weatherable Acrylic Films, PolyCast™ Color Rods & Tubes, SoundX™ Flexible Acoustic Barrier Sheet, Sparalloy™ Utility Board, SurfaceChoice™ Printed Films, Tuf-Glas™ Sheet and UltraTuf™ SG Copolyester Sheet. These products are manufactured within the U.S. and can come in any custom color, multiple textures, print designs and thicknesses.

The 43rd edition of the SHOT Show will be held at Caesars Forum + Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

