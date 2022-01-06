Sojag Inc. Announces Merger with ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd

WATERTOWN, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojag Inc., in partnership with parent company, ShelterLogic Corp, today announced its merger with existing Canadian entity, ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd. This announcement comes three years after ShelterLogic Corp made the initial acquisition of Sojag Inc. in June 2018.

Sojag logo

"Officially merging to become ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd is a momentous opportunity for Sojag Inc. and will allow us the necessary improvements and expansions to provide our customers with an unparalleled experience," said Stéphanie Lefebvre, Group Vice President of Sojag Inc. "We are thrilled about this streamline of operations and very much look forward to a successful 2022 and beyond."

Alongside the merger announcement, the brand shared additional changes and improvements for a seamless customer and partner experience. Beginning today, Sojag Inc. will legally be known as ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd and will retain a new legal address of 80 Stafford Drive, Unit 2, Brampton, Ontario, L6W 1L4, Canada. There will also be a modification of all banking information and Tax ID numbers, which will be communicated to existing and future customers.

Sojag Inc.'s Brossard office, as well as the warehouses that were located in Brossard and Longueuil, moved under one roof to a brand-new building earlier this week. The Brampton DC will remain in operation. The new Longueuil warehouse is over 150,000 sq. ft. and is located at 2455 Rue de la Metropole, Longueuil, Quebec, J4G 1E5, Canada. This new facility will allow Sojag Inc. to increase the volume of items in the warehouse, as well as display a larger variety of ShelterLogic brands in the showroom space including Arrow Storage, Quik Shade, Rio Beach and more. Longueuil will serve as Canadian operational headquarters.

"We are very pleased that after a successful acquisition three years ago, Sojag Inc. will formally become ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd," said Robert Silinski, President of ShelterLogic Corp. "This merger showcases ShelterLogic Corp's stance as an industry leader in the outdoor space and strengthens our mission to provide customers the best possible service and quality."

The Sojag brand will remain active and all products will continue to be under the brand, resulting in no changes regarding commercial identifications. For additional information on the Sojag brand, products and/or ShelterLogic Corp, please visit www.shelterlogic.com and follow along on social media.

About ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd

Formerly known as Sojag Inc., ShelterLogic Operations Canada, Ltd has been designing and marketing gazebos, sun shelters, solariums and patio furniture since 1993. As an industry leader, they are passionate about providing products which will transform your outdoor space, extend summer seasons and create an incomparable relaxing atmosphere. For additional information, please visit www.sojag.com/en.

About ShelterLogic Corp

ShelterLogic is a global manufacturer and marketer of fabric-covered, steel frame shelters and canopies for diverse consumer and commercial applications, including sheds, garages, greenhouses and pop-up canopies. The company is headquartered in Watertown, CT and is led by Jim Raymond as CEO and Robert Silinski as President. For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com.

ShelterLogic Group logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sojag Inc.