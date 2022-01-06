Seven Feathers Casino Resort Partners with Infor Hospitality

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Seven Feathers Casino Resort has selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) for its property management system (PMS) and Infor Sales & Catering, a fully integrated, event-management software solution in the cloud. Seven Feathers, one of the fastest-growing destination resorts in the Pacific Northwest region, has decided to standardize its technology approach to help streamline operations and enhance the overall guest experience at the property.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

After a thorough search of HMS vendors, Infor was selected because of its customer support, industry-specific advanced functionality, and intuitive, innovative, and user-friendly platform. "As our property continues to grow and evolve, we knew it was necessary to reevaluate the systems we currently had in place and make changes to help support future growth and deliver an even better guest experience," said Rod Debban, director of hotel operations, Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon. "Travel and leisure is growing at a rapid pace, and we knew that this was a critical time to partner with Infor to modernize operations with innovative, scalable technology that can help support our future growth."

Infor HMS is a fully integrated property management system with flexibility, security, efficiency and mobile capabilities designed to help organizations like Seven Feathers Casino Resort deliver a great guest experience. The solution utilizes mobile applications for guest check-in and housekeeping, automated and customizable reporting capabilities, and optional offerings related to revenue management, point-of-sale (POS) and business intelligence (BI) tools to help support a range of unique needs for hospitality organizations. In addition, Infor Sales & Catering offers cloud-based event catering and event management software that can automate the entire booking process from initial inquiry to the final invoice and is designed around the lifecycle stages of an event.

"The hospitality industry is making a strong comeback right now, and having a modern technology system in place is going to be the key to a brand's success in the coming months and years," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "Infor's new partnership with Seven Feathers Casino Resort can help provide the functionality, integration, and customer support needed to deliver more memorable services for today's modern guest."

For more information, please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor