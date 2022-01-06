PayFacto acquires iShopFood Inc.

PayFacto consolidates its leadership position with an integrated solution for restaurants

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PayFacto, a Canadian leader in integrated payment solutions and hospitality technology, has announced it has acquired iShopFood Inc., a Québec-based company specialized in online ordering software solutions for the restaurant industry. The transaction enables PayFacto to complement its current product and service offering with innovative all-in-one solutions for in-restaurant and online ordering, interactive ordering kiosks and QR-code-based payment capture.

PayFacto Logo (CNW Group/PayFacto)

A complete, integrated suite for restaurant owners

Following the 2019 acquisition of Maitre'D and Veloce restaurant POS software systems, this transaction consolidates PayFacto's leadership position in the industry and reflects its commitment to offering innovative, affordable turnkey solutions to constantly improve customer service. Restaurant and food services players can now access a comprehensive service offering from a single provider, encompassing an ecosystem connecting online, mobile and in-restaurant ordering, kitchen display systems and pay-at-table solutions.

The accelerated development of online ordering and delivery solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry has brought challenges for many business owners over the past two years and PayFacto is looking to meet the growing demand for tools that are both useful and user-friendly. This enhanced service offering will also be a valuable stepping stone for the company to access new markets in Canada and the United States.

Quotes

"With the acquisition of iShopFood Inc. and the complementary nature of the solutions offered by our companies, PayFacto now has a solid launch pad to power our growth in North America. We are especially proud to be acquiring a company built by young entrepreneurs and technology developers who will now share their expertise with our team."

– Martin Leroux, President and CEO, PayFacto

"We are very excited to be joining a fast-growing company and expanding development opportunities for our team. Integration of iShopFood Inc. into PayFacto creates an all-in-one solution to meet the ever-increasing needs of merchants and consumers. »

– Maxime Harvey, co-founder, iShopFood Inc.

About PayFacto

Headquartered in Montréal with operations in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, PayFacto is a leader in payment and hospitality solutions, including its new VelPAY, an all-in-one integrated payment and POS solution. Recognized for its expertise, agility, and execution, PayFacto enables merchants of all shapes and sizes to take control of their electronic transactions. With its own proprietary payment gateway and point-of-sale technology, PayFacto offers a unique suite of integrated payment and POS solutions supported locally through its extensive network of hundreds of distributors and resellers. For more information, visit payfacto.com.

About iShopFood

iShopFood is an ordering platform aimed at empowering the restaurant and hospitality industry by offering an online ordering solution, self-serve kiosks, digital menu boards, a loyalty program and multiple other tools. Synchronized with the technologies already in place, the solution creates an ecosystem that improves sales and automates the business processes. Founded in 2015, iShopFood now has clients in Canada, US and the UK and is working to expand these markets. More information can be found at https://ishopfood.com.

Facebook PayFacto LinkedIn PayFacto

iShopFood inc Logo (CNW Group/PayFacto)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PayFacto