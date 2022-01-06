Annexus Health Announces Transformational Growth in 2021

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative access services cycle management (ASCM) solutions, today announced the many transformational achievements it made during 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Annexus Health)

"We ended 2021 with approximately 200% growth in revenue over the previous year"

AssistPoint®, the flagship enterprise workflow platform from Annexus Health that helps provider organizations navigate and manage the patient access journey, was enhanced through 19 updates to optimize the user experience. Highlights of these enhancements include:

Improved search functionality, producing results more relevant to the provider's disease specialty;

Digital integration of several major life science patient support programs, which improves patients' access to therapy, time to start on therapy, and duration of therapy;

Upgraded Watchlist feature, allowing users to view patients on the Watchlist in relation to open funds from foundations; and

Automated re-enrollment process for many programs, ensuring patients do not lose their financial assistance benefits.

In 2021, the AssistPoint® provider footprint grew by approximately 65%, extending the benefits of this life-changing software to hundreds of sites of care across the country, which enabled more than 40,000 patients to receive financial assistance.

Additionally, Annexus Health expanded its portfolio of provider solutions with the launch of Adparo®, which offers tech-enabled outsourced services to help provider organizations reduce the administrative burden across the patient access journey. The customer response to Adparo® has been very positive, leading Annexus Health to plan for rapidly scaling up its team of financial counselors and overall infrastructure in 2022 to ensure every patient receives the care they need and deserve.

The past year also marked impressive growth in patient support program connectivity. Annexus Health is now partnered with 10 of the largest life science companies in the world through AP Connect™, which digitally integrates more than 65 of the most commonly prescribed oncology therapeutics with AssistPoint®. AP Connect™ is the technology-driven solution from Annexus Health that closes the gap between patient support programs and the provider workflow.

Building on its strategic entry into oncology, Annexus Health has successfully executed on its long-term plan to enter other complex disease states, including retina-ophthalmology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and urology.

Since its Series A financing in September 2020, the Annexus Health team has grown by more than 350%; this includes the additions of John Lemkey, COO and CFO, and Brett Olson, VP of Business Development. Annexus Health is proud of the culture it has built, which attracts and retains the best talent in the industry.

"We ended 2021 with approximately 200% growth in revenue over the previous year—a number that reflects the hard work and dedication toward delivering solutions for providers, life science organizations, and, ultimately, patients," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "While I'm proud of the significant increase in revenue, the nearly $1.4 billion in patient financial assistance processed to date through AssistPoint® is what really excites me. The patient is truly at the heart of everything we do, and I am grateful to be able to make a sustainable positive influence on patient care."

"We are poised to further accelerate our growth trajectory in 2022 through next-level advancements in automation and compression of workflow," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "We have many game-changing innovations and collaborations in the works that will empower us to continue to transform the patient access journey in 2022 and beyond."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com .

Contact:

Tim Koenig

VP of Marketing

tim@annexushealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Annexus Health