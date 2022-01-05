Be first to tour the Ammolite, Moonstone and Ruby plans!

Richmond American Debuts Three New Model Homes in Elk Grove Be first to tour the Ammolite, Moonstone and Ruby plans!

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of three inspired model homes at Seasons at Stonebrook (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtStonebrook) in Elk Grove. The notable neighborhood offers an array of floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SACSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Stonebrook between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, and Sunday, January 9, to explore the brand-new Ammolite, Moonstone and Ruby models and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community highlights:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $600s

Five Seasons™ Collection floor plans, including optional guest suite and expanded garage

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 3,040 total sq. ft.

Close proximity to Sacramento , Lake Tahoe and San Francisco

Near more than 40 parks, as well as numerous sports fields and recreation facilities

Convenient access to Highway 99 and Interstate 5

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Stonebrook is located at 8185 Joecy Way in Elk Grove. Call 916.512.2004 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

