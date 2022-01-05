Juli Saitz joins HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages Group as Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA has announced that Juli Saitz has joined the firm as Partner within the Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) Group. She is based in HKA's New York office.

Saitz has more than 20 years of experience providing forensic accounting and financial and economic analysis to attorneys in litigation. She has experience resolving commercial disputes and providing financial consulting services relating to financial analysis, investigations and damage analysis in a variety of industries including entertainment, real estate, hospitality, food and beverage, consumer products, financial services and manufacturing..

"I am looking forward to joining the HKA team and servicing an impressive client base," said Saitz.

"Juli's broad-based expertise in commercial disputes including intellectual property, investigations, financial analysis, and business valuation will significantly expand our client offering in these areas," said Dave Bones, Partner and Co-leader of HKA's FACD Group.

Prior to joining HKA, Saitz was Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting Group. Saitz began her career in Big Four Accounting firms and continued her practice in specialized consulting firms. Saitz earned her B.S. in accounting from New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certification in Financial Forensics (CFF), and is accredited in business valuation (ABV).

About HKA

HKA is the world's leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation and dispute resolution within the capital projects and infrastructure sector. We employ more than 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in more than 40 offices across 15 countries. We also have extensive experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes, forensic accounting matters and in cybersecurity and privacy governance and compliance. HKA also supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

Contact

