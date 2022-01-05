Foundation for Chiropractic Progress' Olympic Games TV Commercial 'I Know Pain' Earns Four Industry Awards in 2021 Telly, Viddy, PR Daily and Digital Health Awards Highlight Successful Campaign Raising Positive Global Awareness of Chiropractic Care and its Doctors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, won four video excellence awards in 2021 for its :30-second TV commercial "I Know Pain," that first aired on NBC stations during the Summer Olympic Games.

A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427). (PRNewsfoto/Chiropractic Progress)

"We wanted to make an impact with our first national TV commercial to engage viewers in how chiropractic care can improve their health and even change lives," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "However, we did not expect this overwhelming recognition from the industry nor awards in prestigious competitions that attract the biggest brands in the world. We are honored for this recognition, but even more excited that the TV commercial had such a large viewership around the world and continues to generate so much interest in chiropractic care from online traffic."

The Summer Olympic Games commercial, featuring past Olympian, now doctor of chiropractic (DC), Dr. Erica Witter-Davis, aired 25 times over the event and was seen by an estimated 209 million viewers in 58 countries. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE), the commercial had a ripple effect online, resulting in more than 1.2 million impressions on the F4CP's website. In addition, it generated 500,000 social media views, created more than 400,000 impressions from in-app marketing ads with chiropractic colleges encouraging a career as a DC and drove traffic to the F4CP's Find-A-Doctor Directory.

Telly Awards

The first award was a Gold in the Telly Awards for the General Not-For-Profit Online Commercial category. The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials and annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Viddy Awards

"I Know Pain" also earned a Gold in the Viddy Awards, which honors excellence in all aspects of video production. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and attracts tens of thousands of entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the largest competitions in the history of film and video.

Ragan's PR Daily Awards

The commercial won an Honorable Mention in the video category of PR Daily's 2021 Nonprofit Communications Awards. The award honors the people, teams and organizations whose campaigns, partnerships and projects helped build awareness for important causes, initiatives, organizations and programs.

Digital Health Awards

Lastly, "I Know Pain" earned a Bronze in the Fall edition of the Digital Health Awards. Organized by the Health Information Resource Center, a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, the awards recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals.

"I Know Pain" was produced by Sinema Films, a premier commercial production company based out of New York and Los Angeles. The fast-paced, :30-second story begins with Dr. Witter-Davis in a tracksuit running on a city street describing how chiropractic care enabled her to compete in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, which inspired her later career change to becoming a DC caring for today's Olympic athletes. The commercial also drives viewers to visit the "Beyond the Pain" website that contains information about chiropractic care, finding a DC as well as information about careers.

"Our commercial perfectly encapsulates the Foundation's intended message that chiropractic care not only relieves neuromusculoskeletal pain and improves mobility, but also enhances athletic performance," Dr. McAllister said. "The message is conveyed in Dr. Witter-Davis' voiceover and also in the fast-moving imagery and the constant motion throughout the advertisement, indicating energy and vitality. The content is certainly eye-catching, but also filled with excitement and drama that concludes with an inspiring resolution."

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with more than 29,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc ; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress