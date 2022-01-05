Accro Bioscience inks over $50M series B round

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Suzhou) Co., LTD. ("Accro Bioscience"), a China-based leading biotechnology company, announced that the company has recently raised over $50 million in an oversubscribed Series B round. The financing was led by Hongtai Aplus with participation from South China Venture Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, Suzhou Oriza Holdings, and others.

"Accro Bioscience will leverage the funds to advance clinical development, pre-clinical research and international partnerships," said Dr. Xiaohu Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Accro Bioscience, "We are very pleased with the support and confidence of our current and new investors."

"We appreciate the R&D and execution capabilities of the team, and look forward to the continuous breakthroughs of Accro Bioscience in the future," said Morningside.

"We are optimistic about the development of Accro Bioscience," said Hongtai Aplus, "We are delighted to lead this round of financing and look forward to the in-depth cooperation with Accro Bioscience in the future."

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience was established in late 2017 and raised exclusive series A investment from Morningside Ventures. The company's research centers on the molecular mechanism of regulated cell death such as necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis, which are associated with major human diseases.

Accro Bioscience's core R&D team has over 10 years of experience in biological research in regulated cell death and medicinal chemistry. Dr. Xiaohu Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Accro Bioscience, is a pharmaceutical industry veteran and previously served as the Executive Director at BioDuro/PDD China, Dr. Sudan He, co-founder, and scientific consultant at Accro, is a distinguished scholar.

