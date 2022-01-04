INDUSTRY LEADER BUILDS ON WORLD-CLASS SMART WATER TECHNOLOGY TO GIVE CONSUMERS EVEN MORE OPTIONS TO TAKE CONTROL OF AND CONVENIENTLY MONITOR THEIR HOME'S WATER

Smart Water for a Smarter Home: Moen Leads the Way with Industry's First Whole-Home Connected Water Product Suite INDUSTRY LEADER BUILDS ON WORLD-CLASS SMART WATER TECHNOLOGY TO GIVE CONSUMERS EVEN MORE OPTIONS TO TAKE CONTROL OF AND CONVENIENTLY MONITOR THEIR HOME'S WATER

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water. It's one of the most used, most powerful – yet most often overlooked – resources in the home. Now, Moen is connecting homeowners to their water like never before with the industry's first of its kind, whole-home smart water ecosystem – the Moen Smart Water Network – including an expansion of the network in 2022 with new product and app innovations. Moen is leading the way in providing consumers with total control over water in the home – from the water flowing through the pipes and exiting the faucet, down to the groundwater in the basement – all from one smartphone app for a truly seamless experience.

From Left: Moen Smart Faucet, Smart Leak Detector, Smart Sump Pump Monitor, Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, Smart Shower

"It's no secret that technology continues to enhance our everyday lives. And nowhere is that more dramatically evident than in our homes. But while water is one of the most essential elements in our day-to-day life, it has been mostly left out of the conversation, until now," said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "Our Moen Smart Water Network gives people the power to tap into the unseen network of water flowing through the pipes and valves behind the walls of their home – so they can control, enjoy and conserve the water running through their lives in ways never before possible."

The Moen Smart Water Network is the first of its kind — a truly integrated system that gives consumers the peace of mind that comes with being able to monitor their water usage and detect leaks in their pipes, 24/7. It also enables them to automatically shut off the water before a catastrophic leak occurs and damages the home, as well as control the temperature and amount of water they need from their Smart Faucet – with all products controlled and working together within the Moen Smart Water App.

Moen Smart Water products are easy to integrate into the home and respond more intuitively to the homeowner's needs – providing them with peace of mind, security, conservation, and customization. Each product within the ecosystem can work individually as a stand-alone device or connect with other smart water products through the smartphone app, providing users with unmatched benefits, including:

Automated water security : While homeowners go about their day, the Smart Water Security System is working in the background, 24/7, to monitor for potential water risks and leaks and can automatically take action to notify the user, shut off water and help protect the home.

Water education: Homeowners can now monitor water usage, room by room, where Moen smart water devices are located. This data also helps users set conservation goals and be more mindful of resources.

Personalized experiences: Within the app, users can set custom presets that control the specific temperature and amount of water dispensed by their faucet, plus personalize preferred gestures for operation of Smart Faucets with Motion Control.

Voice activation: Users can seamlessly connect their Moen Smart Water devices to their existing smart home platform and use their smart speakers to activate fixtures, control water temperatures and dispense specific measurements for completely touchless interactions.

"We're making water work smarter for homeowners by allowing them to customize their smart water ecosystem with the products, features and benefits that matter to them most," added Richer. "If leaks are a concern, the Smart Water Security System has their back and lessens the worry of unexpected water damage. If they love to cook and want to move about the kitchen with ease, the Smart Faucet provides the customization and control they desire."

PRODUCTS WITHIN MOEN'S SMART WATER NETWORK INCLUDE:

Smart Water Security System:

Moen's revolutionary, Smart Water Security System is comprised of a suite of products to help protect a home from water damage and leaks, 24/7. With the app, consumers also get an unprecedented ability to control, conserve and monitor their home's water from just about anywhere at any time. Innovations include:

Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff — a game-changing leak detection and water monitoring device that's installed on the water lines going into the home that can automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk is detected. The Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff provides automated water security by monitoring water pressure, flow rate, and ambient temperature, while running daily Health Tests to check for leaks and other abnormalities. If the device senses a home has a leak or is at risk, it will alert the homeowner so they can take action through the app, or the device can be set to close the water valve automatically to help prevent catastrophic damage.

Smart Leak Detector — a standalone sensor that can be placed anywhere in a home to alert homeowners when and where it detects moisture outside of the pipes to help prevent water damage and loss due to a fixture malfunction or environmental factors.

Smart Sump Pump Monitor — a device that connects to homeowners' current sump pump to monitor and provide alerts for a potential pump failure and help reduce the risk of flooding. The proactive monitoring allows homeowners to address and mitigate the risk of water damage around the clock.

Smart Faucet:

Moen's Smart Faucet technology offers the industry's only truly touchless experience in the kitchen to simplify kitchen tasks. This fastest-growing smart faucet offers endless possibilities with intuitive voice-controlled technology to help homeowners complete tasks in the kitchen with precision—all through their smart speaker or existing smart home platform. The faucet also provides three additional ways to operate the faucet: touchless sensor control, handle control, and control through the app.

New for 2022: Smart Faucet with Motion Control. A CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control includes the benefits of the existing Smart Faucet and features new, advanced touchless technology that allows users to operate the faucet with simple hand motions that make it easy and quick to select the exact temperature and water flow they need. Homeowners can choose from hot, warm or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand. Preferred default flow rates and temperatures, as well as gesture schemes, can be personalized within the Moen Smart Water App.

The Smart Faucet, including several models with Motion Control technology, is available on a variety of fixture styles, in several finishes sure to suit any design taste. The technology is so powerful and intuitive, Moen has developed two handle-less styles for an elevated experience and design aesthetic, as there's no need to touch the faucet to operate it. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant platforms.

Smart Shower:

The Smart Shower will be integrated into the Smart Water App in 2023. Moen Smart Shower is a next-generation digital shower that offers unmatched personalization that provides homeowners countless ways to create their ideal showering experience, with three choices to control the shower: voice activation, smartphone app and an in-shower controller. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit platforms, with controllers available in two finishes.

HOW THE MOEN SMART WATER APP WORKS:

The Moen Smart Water App allows users to connect to the water flowing through their home like never before, activating the full potential and automation of their Moen Smart Water products. The app provides the ultimate peace of mind by giving users complete control over their water from anywhere at any time, all within one seamless location and right in the palm of their hand.

Coming later in 2022, the Moen Smart Water App will provide users with integrated and advanced experiences when they have more than one Moen Smart Water product installed. These include:

Winterize: Heading out of town for the winter? Manually trigger the ecosystem to use the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff to shut off water coming into the home, then purge the water line via the Smart Faucet.

Burst Protect: Reduce your risk of burst pipes. When your system senses that high pressure or low temperatures could put your pipes at risk of freezing, this feature is triggered automatically. It will shut off water to the home via the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff then purge the water line with the Smart Faucet, using data collected by the devices to know when it's time to activate the Burst Protect feature.

The Smart Water App also allows Moen to further enhance the Smart Water Network by integrating data science into all Smart Water products to elevate the customer experience and product performance, including automatically delivering new software features and product updates regularly over time. It also gives users the opportunity to connect Moen Smart Water products into their current smart home ecosystems by integrating with third-party platforms; offers easy access to customer service, troubleshooting tips and recommended service professionals; and reduces installation friction with Moen purchases with easy step-by-step guides.

It's also where homeowners control how the system provides alerts – through app push notifications, email, text message or phone call – and how it responds to potential issues, as well as provides convenience and confidence when replenishing and servicing Moen branded products.

For more information about Moen's Smart Water Network, visit moen.com/smart-home.

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Apple HomeKit, Siri and all related logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. or its affiliates

Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

Moen Smart Water Network Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moen