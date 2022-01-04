Record Light Truck Sales Lead American Honda to Strong Finish in 2021 Despite Supply Issues

Achieving balanced sales unique in the industry, Honda overcame supply issues to post record light truck sales of over 800,000 units, record electrified vehicles sales topping 100,000 units, and passenger car sales of nearly 500,000 units. HR-V and Passport post all-time annual sales records, Pilot posts 4 th best annual sales, and Ridgeline achieves best annual sales since 2007

Best-ever annual sales of Honda electrified vehicles led by record sales of CR-V Hybrid (over 56,000 units) and Accord Hybrid (over 28,500 units)

Civic remains red hot with all-new Hatchback up over 55% in December

Ridgeline and Passport kicked off a new rugged design direction to better reflect true off-road abilities of Honda light trucks.

On the heels of the 11th-gen 2022 Civic Sedan, Si and Hatchback, the all-new Civic Type R will arrive this year as the best performing Civic ever.