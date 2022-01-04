Penske Automotive Group Opens New Honda Dealership in Texas

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced the grand opening of a new, state-of-the art Honda dealership in Leander, Texas.

The new location represents the company's 14th Honda dealership and will be named Honda Leander. The new dealership sits on over 9 acres and offers over 46,000 square feet of facilities, including 27 service bays. Commenting on the new dealership, President Rob Kurnick said, "We are pleased to add Honda Leander to Penske Automotive Group. The new Honda dealership adds to the company's existing dealership presence in the Austin/Round Rock, Texas market where we currently operate eight other dealerships and two collision centers."

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is the largest retailer of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

