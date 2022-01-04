America Tevé appoints its new national sales executive for 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America CV Network is pleased in announcing the appointment of Francisco Framil as National Sales and Marketing Director for America Tevé Miami and other affiliate stations. Francisco is coming back home, where he worked from 2007 to 2015, period in which America Tevé, South Florida's leading local independent TV station, achieved an important growth in national sales.

Framil is an experienced professional in the development of marketing solutions for national advertisers for television and its digital platforms, utilizing both quantitative and qualitative research data. Previous to his work experience in Miami, Framil had a broad professional trajectory as sales and marketing executive for television and cable TV in Puerto Rico.

By adding Francisco Framil to its sales management team, America Tevé reiterates its commitment to excellence and its advertising growth within the Hispanic media markets in the United States.

AMERICA CV Network, LLC

13001 NW, 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Tel (305) 592-4141

www.americateve.com

View original content:

SOURCE ACV Network LLC