Carrier Completes $3.1B Sale of its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today announced it has completed the sale of its Chubb fire and security business to APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The sale enables Carrier to focus on its core businesses and to re-allocate the net proceeds consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities, including funding organic and inorganic growth, a growing and sustainable dividend, and share repurchases while maintaining a solid investment grade credit rating.

Carrier's global fire and security products business is not included in this transaction with APi Group and remains an integral part of the portfolio and the Company's healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building strategy.

"The sale of Chubb enhances the growth, margin and free cash flow profile of Carrier. We will continue to drive growth in our core business and play offense on capital deployment, including evaluating inorganic opportunities to complement our existing portfolio, share repurchase and the 25% increase in our dividend announced in December 2021," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "I want to thank the thousands of Chubb employees for their contributions to the business over the years."

BofA Securities acted as financial advisor to Carrier, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Linklaters acted as external legal counsel.

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

