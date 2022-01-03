Biosion, Inc. Appoints Anthony Yeh, Ph.D., as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of China BD

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anthony Yeh to the position of Chief Strategy Officer and Head of China business development (BD), where he will lead corporate strategy, China BD, and capital fundraising. He will report to Dr. Mingjiu Chen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to joining Biosion, Dr. Yeh was most recently Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Capital Market at CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKSE:2616).

"We are pleased to welcome Anthony to Biosion as we continue to expand globally and strengthen our executive leadership," said Dr. Mingjiu Chen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Biosion. "With the unique combination of cross-cultural background, outstanding scientific training, and extensive experience in the biopharma industry, Anthony represents the next generation of leaders who are the driving force for the globalization of China-based innovation. We look forward to his leadership as we advance toward our vision of delivering breakthrough biologics to patients worldwide."

"Since I came back to China in 2007, China's biopharmaceutical industry has undergone a momentus shift, from biosimilar-focused into one that nurtures innovation, and from domestic-focused into one that pivots towards globalization," said Dr. Yeh. "Based on its global development capabilities, proprietary discovery platforms, and rich pipeline of innovative biologics, Biosion is becoming the front runner leading the next wave of China biopharmaceutical industry evolution. I look forward to joining Biosion's world-class team to expand its global partnerships and accelerate global capital access."

Dr. Yeh brings to Biosion over 15 years of experience in healthcare, investment, and management consulting. During his tenure at CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKSE: 2616), Dr. Yeh served several different leadership roles in helping to build CStone through public listing and eventually to commercialization stage. Prior to CStone, Dr. Yeh was Regional Head of Business Economics and Strategy at Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and engagement manager at L.E.K. Consulting where he specialized in life sciences strategy and M&A. Dr. Yeh holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine from University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Science (honors) from Queensland University of Technology.

About Biosion, Inc.

Biosion is a global clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative biologics to address resistant, relapsed and residual disease for patients worldwide. Established in 2017, Biosion has assembled a world-class team with extensive global biologics development experience, and built an oncology and auto-immune focused pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally-derived proprietary technologies, including the H3 antibody discovery platform, SynAbTM synergistic antibody platform, SynTracerTM HT-endocytosis platform, and FlexibodyTM bispecific platform and external source of innovation. The lead asset BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb) is currently in a global phase I clinical trial, with multiple assets expected to reach the clinic in 2022. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia and China. The mission of Biosion is to discover and develop innovative biologics through the synergy of great science, cutting-edge technologies and superior craftmanship for patients worldwide.

Biosion has global collaborations with Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX), Chiatai Tianqing (CTTQ, subsidiary of Sino Biopharm, HK:1177) and OBI Pharma (TWO:4174), and is actively seeking global partners who are interested in licensing, partnership or co-development opportunities. For more information and full pipeline details, please visit www.biosion.com.

