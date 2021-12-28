Silverton Mortgage Launches Volunteer Time Off Program, Reaches Milestone for Foundation The Silverton Foundation Has Helped Pay More Than 100 Years' Worth of Rent & Mortgages for Families with Sick Children

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 comes to a close, Silverton Mortgage®, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, is counting its success not only by loans closed but also by what it has given back to its local communities and the industry at large.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8835753-silverton-mortgage-foundation-reaches-donation-milestone-payment-assistance-program/

This year the company reached a significant milestone for its donations to the Silverton Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Silverton President Josh Moffitt that provides rent and mortgage assistance to families with critically ill children. The company also launched Volunteer Time Off (VTO) hours, an initiative that started at parent company Clayton®, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, to encourage Team Members to volunteer with organizations that resonate with them.

In June, The Silverton Foundation reached a goal to provide more than 100 years' worth of mortgage and rent payment assistance to families with sick children who have been hospitalized or who are receiving ongoing chronic or critical care treatments, a big achievement for an organization that is less than 10 years old. In 2021 alone, 106 families have been helped, with 204 months' worth of mortgages and rent paid.

Silverton Mortgage donates to the Foundation on behalf of its new homeowners to help families make their housing payments. Other donations are made through Silverton Mortgage employee giving, private donations, and fundraising. This year's fundraisers included a raffle for 2021 Atlanta Falcons Season tickets, which raised $20,000, translating to two years' worth of mortgage/rent paid, and the Chip in for a Cause golf tournament, which raised enough money to help 40 families with their rent or mortgage requests.

The Silverton Foundation also partners with a multitude of hospitals and nonprofits to provide mortgage and rent assistance, allowing parents to focus on their child's health. Their newest partner, Monroe Carell, Jr. Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, joins an extensive list of partners such as: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Sibley Heart Center, Habitat for Humanity, Childkind Inc., Bert's Big Adventure, and others.

"Compassion and profitability can go hand in hand," said Josh Moffitt, founder of both Silverton Mortgage and The Silverton Foundation. "That belief is one of our core values at Silverton Mortgage, and our team members live that out. We want to offer all of our team members the opportunity to spend time doing something that is meaningful, and that makes a positive difference in their communities."

Each full-time team member now has eight hours of VTO available per year, while part-time team members have four. If every team member takes advantage of this program, it would represent a total investment of nearly 4,500 hours of community service throughout the country. Since the program's launch in June, Silverton team members have already dedicated 192 hours of VTO as of Dec. 1, 2021. Team members can volunteer at a nonprofit of their choice, and many choose to help the Kyle Pease Foundation, a Silverton partner, which supports disabled athletes. Several team members have acted as push-assist volunteers at races this year.

Silverton Mortgage recognizes the importance of making the loan process as easy as possible for customers, while simultaneously allowing team members to support the communities where they live, work and play. Learn more about The Silverton Foundation here: www.thesilvertonfoundation.org

About Silverton

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, ( http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ ), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/ . All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Crosby

media@claytonhomes.com

View original content:

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage