Silicon Review Nominates Arti Modi for the 30 Most Inspiring People In 2021

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary based entrepreneur, Arti Modi has been awarded a nomination for the 30 most inspiring people of 2021, by Silicon Review. This year's nomination list includes the countries smartest and most resilient business professionals, inspiring hundreds of entrepreneurs alike in their own journeys as they strive to build their business. This list of achievers spans a variety of industries, with professionals being recognized for their tenacity, salesmanship, experience, and yearly achievements.

"Thank you to all of the people at Silicon Review that nominated me for this award. To be listed as the 30 most inspiring business people in 2021 is something that I will remember for many years." says Arti. "Marketing and Financial Technology in particular are very challenging fields to excel in, so I am very happy and humbled for the recognition." says Arti Modi, recipient of the nomination.

Arti has been involved in many aspects of the world of Marketing and Technology during the past few years, and like many entrepreneurs has experienced peaks and valleys throughout her business journey. However what sets Arti apart is her positive attitude in all situations and her solution-oriented approach to problem solving. As an entrepreneur and business person, these core traits are crucial to succeed in an ever-challenging business environment that becomes tougher every day for startups and founders. Furthermore, Arti has continued to stick to his commitments to all the people that have supported her in the past and has a bright future ahead of her in the Technology and Fintech sector, having helped build the marketing division for some of Canada's top Fintech platforms.

The Silicon Review is an established and highly trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking Founders, owners, entrepreneurs, sales heads and managers. The Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for. Each community leader is a proven subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, top technology journalists, consultants and industry analysts. The Silicon Review team strictly focuses on accurate and timely delivery of informative articles that enhances spirited discussions in the future.

Steve Rogers, spokesperson for the magazine says "We are excited to award Arti a nomination for this year's 30 most inspiring leaders. If you have followed Arti's story it's one of success, failure, tenacity, strength and resilience. Like some of the world's most successful founders and entrepreneurs, Arti has experienced many facets of the business world, from success to failure, and back to even greater success. To see what Arti has helped build today is nothing short of astounding," says Steve.

About Arti Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Arti Moved to Canada in 1998 and attended the University of British Columbia. After graduating from UBC, Arti went on to establish her own Real Estate company in Alberta. Gaining from that experience and past successes, Arti moved onto a variety of other industries, successfully building upon experience in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate, FinTech and Technology Industries. Arti is now focused full time in the FinTech space and has helped build the Marketing division of some of Canada's Top Platforms, building relationships with multiple partners in the Marketing Arena within the FinTech Sector Nationwide.

About Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is an established and highly trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking Founders, owners, entrepreneurs, sales heads and managers. The Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for. Each community leader is a proven subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, top technology journalists, consultants and industry analysts. The Silicon Review team strictly focuses on accurate and timely delivery of informative articles that enhances spirited discussions in the future.

View original content:

SOURCE BFC Media Corp.