The Botkeeper Marketplace System Continues to Grow with the Addition of the ReNew Group Small and Mid-Size Accounting Firms Can Utilize ReNew Group's Methodology to Build a Profitable Firm

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper is an industry-leading AI-human hybrid bookkeeping and accounting solution, purpose-built for CPAs. With the increasing demand on firms to provide high-value services to their clients', Botkeeper is pleased to have ReNew Group join our marketplace system. ReNew Group was founded in 2003 and is built on the concept of coaching small to mid-size accounting firms how to realize their worth, drive leverage and attract, land and expand their client base.

ReNew Group

Renew your firm and mindset with the right clients and through automating bookkeeping to improve business performance.

Shannon Vincent, Co-Founder of ReNew Group shares, "Our focus is providing firms a model and methodology to build a profitable firm based on target clients leading with advisory. Botkeeper's solutions enable our firms to leverage technology so they can focus on high value work."

Larry Teal, Partner at Accounting For All shared, "I've always been of the mindset of leveraging technology to allow us to provide higher value services to our clients and Botkeeper does exactly that. With high quality and timely bookkeeping services, it allows our staff to focus on trends and KPI's that help our clients run their businesses more profitably. It has worked so well for us over the last year that I knew our peers in ReNew Group would be excited to have access to this technology-based, human-assisted high-level service to leverage in their practices."

Botkeeper and ReNew Group see the opportunity to enable accounting professionals to easily meet the demands of their clients' ongoing bookkeeping and accounting needs and increasing demand for advisory, consulting, and tax services. Simultaneously, increasing capacity to continue growing through the combination of renewing your firm and mindset with the right clients and through automating the mundane bookkeeping and back-office accounting tasks.

Deneen Dias, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Botkeeper relayed "ReNew Group works with firms to shift the accountant's mindset from the old ways of thinking and doing business to a focus of profitable growth, which is crucial. We already see that firms are thriving with ReNew Group's coaching model and are excited to work with them to help firms automate bookkeeping to improve business performance."

About ReNew Group

ReNew Group provides a methodology and mindset to build a modern profitable firm based on target clients. ReNew focuses on the 5 C's: Expanding existing client relationships and acquiring target clients. Content and Applications. Best Practices Calendar. Collaboration with other like-minded firms. Coaching. ReNew Group is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact:

Shannon Vincent

svincent@renewgroup.com

6114 La Salle Avenue #710

Oakland, CA 94611

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to Accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting spotless financials and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and Accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga (PH). Learn more about Botkeeper here !

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

