Axion Completes its Move to Polygon, Readies NFT Stakes and More

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From its beginnings in late 2020, Axion has grown beyond its beginnings as a staking token into a staking ecosystem. Axion has made remarkable progress in its mission to give income investors a new option in the form of a high-yield crypto CD.

The core Axion product provides a base 8% fixed APR with up to 47% interest for long-term stakes. But where Axion really shines is in its daily liquid Bitcoin distributions, making it an investment vehicle unlike anything else on the market. These Bitcoin payouts can be withdrawn at any time and spent, or left to grow, making it a strategy to automatically dollar-cost-average into Bitcoin without affecting your principal.

Now on Polygon, the developers upgraded all of the platform's stakes to Axion V3. On the Polygon network, transactions now cost pennies or less - sometimes several hundredths of a penny - unleashing a slew of new features that have already gone live such as Stake Naming, Stake Splitting, and the about-to-launch Galaxy Stake NFTs.

Axion is the first staking crypto to allow users to convert their stakes into NFTs. Called Galaxy Stakes, a user can convert their staking data into an NFT featuring a unique, procedural galaxy created on the spot based on the user's own stake data. In the coming months, users will then be able to sell their Galaxy Stakes on the Axion Stake Marketplace, and the purchaser of the stake will inherit the value of AXN tokens and the interest along with all future bitcoin distributions.

The ecosystem is powered by the Axion Accelerator, allowing users to buy and stake in a single transaction. And now, every time someone buys AXN using the Accelerator, they also get a bonus Particles NFT. This can be used in the Axion Collider for a chance to win an additional stake up to 10x the original amount, also capable of earning bitcoin divs.

Investors also have access to Axion Launch, the project's token Launchpad which only unlocks for Axion stakers of 1 year or more. Users can get in on exciting curated launches such as the $2,250,000 allocation for Vabble, or the current $100,000 allocation for Luxy.io, the next generation NFT marketplace launching on Polygon.

Axion's tokenomics are growing daily. More than 20,000 individual wallets are in the ecosystem, with 73% of the total supply staked and with a whopping 46% of the token staked for 15 years, a crypto first.

