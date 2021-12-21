Digital Cash Wallets architecture - interview with Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Crunchfish Digital Cash AB ("Crunchfish") announced a patent-pending architecture of Digital Cash Wallets spanning from Core Banking Systems to Digital Cash Wallets either online or offline, in mobile apps or on non-mobile devices. This provides the foundation of Crunchfish's ambition to take a global leadership position within digital payments. CEO Joachim Samuelsson has given a quick interview about the architecture, the go-to-market strategy and the IP portfolio.

In the interview, arranged by Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, CEO Joachim Samuelsson gives market insights into how popular payment services such as Swish in Sweden and UPI in India are both very vulnerable as all backend payment servers as well as the payer's internet connection must be up and running. Crunchfish's Digital Cash Wallet online relaxes these conditions by providing payment availability despite service disruption or server congestion, as well as load balancing of the Core Banking System. The Digital Cash Wallets online and in mobile apps are already ready for shipment. Further, CEO Joachim Samuelsson also updates the market on the business model, go-to-market strategy and the IP portfolio within digital payments.

Listen to the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsX8ABeKO7Q

