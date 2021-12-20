Spectrum Investment Advisors Was Named A Best Place To Work In Money Management By Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 33 firms with 20 – 49 employees to be named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. The 10th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. To learn more about Spectrum, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

Spectrum Investment Advisors is a Multi-Year winner for Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

"To be nationally recognized for the fourth time as a Best Place to Work within our industry is a testament to the wonderful people that are part of our team," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "At Spectrum, we celebrate success both corporately and individually, while encouraging our employees to find a balance between working hard and enjoying their lives and families."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com.

