Smart Horizons Career Online Education Encourages California Adults to Finish High School in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education encourages Californians who haven't completed high school to make earning their high school diplomas a 2022 New Year's resolution.

Thanks to support from the California State Library, adults can earn an accredited high school diploma with Career Online High School through their public library.

"As everyone's considering New Year's resolutions, we encourage them to earn a high school diploma and career certificate for free through their public library," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education.

Anyone who is interested should visit CA.CareerOnlineHS.org.

Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training.

The following California libraries are offering scholarships for this program:

Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Visit shcoe.org.

