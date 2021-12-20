Lincoln, Nebraska, Adopts 2018 Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®)

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska's second most populous city, Lincoln, has chosen to maintain the highest level of health and safety standards available for plumbing by formally adopting the 2018 edition of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®), updating from the 2012 editions effective Dec. 27. By doing so, Lincoln recognizes that IAPMO's Uniform Codes represent the gold standard as the UPC is the only plumbing code accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The UPC embodies a carefully constructed balance between prescriptive and performance requirements, all while maintaining effective, seamless integration with all model building codes, no matter the developer.

Further, the UPC's new Appendix M Water Demand Calculator™ (WDC) (https://www.iapmo.org/water-demand-calculator/) represents the first major update to plumbing sizing requirements since the 1940s and enables Lincoln plumbing professionals the opportunity to see firsthand how IAPMO is committed to developing new provisions toward improving water quality and safety, reducing construction costs, and saving consumers energy, water and money. The WDC predicts peak water demand for single- and multi-family dwellings when water efficient fixtures are installed. An independent study found notable cost savings when applied to residential structures.

"After careful review of the plumbing code, amendments were drafted to fit the needs of the industry and citizens the code serves," said Rex Crawford, Lincoln chief plumbing inspector. "The 2018 UPC with amendments embodies the provisions, guidelines and innovative methods that will best serve our residents. We recognized our industry prefers using the UPC and feel this code, as adopted, brings the greatest benefits for residential and commercial buildings. I'm very grateful for the hard work and cooperative effort our dedicated advisory board members and city departments displayed throughout the process."

The adoption of the 2018 UPC provides the highest level of health and safety protection and will benefit Lincoln citizens well into the future, according to Brian Rogers, IAPMO vice president of Field Services. "I applaud the work of Chief Plumbing Inspector Rex Crawford and his team for ensuring Lincoln residents have access to the most progressive, sustainable and resilient plumbing code available," he said.

Introduced in Los Angeles in 1928 and formally published as the Uniform Plumbing Code in 1945, followed in 1967 by the introduction of the Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), the Uniform Codes are developed using the ANSI consensus development procedures. This process brings together volunteers representing a variety of viewpoints and interests to achieve consensus on plumbing and mechanical practices. Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the UPC and UMC are designed to provide consumers with safe and sanitary plumbing and mechanical systems while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials —

works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary plumbing and mechanical systems.

Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.

View original content:

SOURCE IAPMO