BetMGM Horse Racing Mobile App Launches in Florida and Louisiana

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of the BetMGM Horse Racing mobile app in Florida and Louisiana. BetMGM Horse Racing is now live in three states and allows users to watch-and-wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world. These tracks include Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park and Aqueduct Racetrack.

"Today's launch in Florida and Louisiana sets the stage for BetMGM to engage with a new customer base in the South," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The BetMGM Horse Racing app is a key part of our market expansion plans and will accelerate our continued growth into 2022."

NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and a leading provider of horse racing content in the U.S. Utilizing NYRA Bets' capabilities, the BetMGM Horse Racing app allows customers to place bets conveniently from home.

The app features daily horse racing content, live streaming video, race replays and wagering opportunities on marquee events in the U.S. such as the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, Pegasus World Cup, and the Breeders' Cup World Championships. Additionally, users can access a live stream of races from international events like Royal Ascot, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Melbourne Cup and The Grand National.

The BetMGM Horse Racing app is now available for download in Florida, Louisiana and Ohio on both iOS and Android devices. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About NYRA BETS, LLC (NYRA Bets)

NYRA Bets, LLC (NYRA Bets) is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched as a national ADW in 2016 and currently available to customers in more than 30 states, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

