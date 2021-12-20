At-A-Glance: What's New in 2022 in Asheville, N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is an at-a-glance look at 22 (and then some!) transformational Blue Ridge travel stories for the year ahead. Beyond the "what's new" factor are the ever-inspiring histories, untold stories and trailblazers leading the way in the lively mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina.

Mountains are top travel motivators

The following story primer covers what's happening in Asheville in 2022. It also takes a deeper dive into the who and the why, with the aim of illuminating narratives.

Scan the "What's New in 2022" headlines below and click to jump to the full stories on ExploreAsheville.com. Check out the entire story primer here.

ABOUT ASHEVILLE

Surrounded by the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S., Asheville is steeped in natural history, outdoor adventure and cultural legacies — including America's Largest Home, Biltmore, and America's favorite scenic drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway (which intersects Asheville at several points). Tucked away in the peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is located in the middle of the Eastern Seaboard and is roughly a day's drive or less for 50% of the nation's population. Abundant outdoor dining, plein-air art experiences and walkable neighborhoods and districts have earned Asheville its reputation as the "Paris of the South."

