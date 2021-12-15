VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions from November 16 to December 3, global software juggernaut Wondershare Technology today announced the planned launch of the #WondershareJoy social media campaign, which will run from December 11 until December 30 on Instagram and other social channels.

Wondershare Hosts Social Media Event to Spread Creative Cheer to Users

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions saw Wondershare offer discounts of up to 80% on creativity, productivity, and utility products, topping it off with a Spin the Wheel contest to enable users to win even more prizes. These promotions encouraged a high level of engagement from existing and new users.

"With the Black Friday event garnering such a positive response, we decided to help users recapture their joy and win exciting prizes while doing it," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare.

"This holiday season, we invite our customers to rediscover the excitement of the holidays and celebrate the simple moments with their loved ones. Near or far, we hope to bring everyone fun and laughter, to create inspiring moments of joy for our customers, wherever they may be."

These holiday campaigns reflect Wondershare's focus on inspiring creators to celebrate life's best moments by providing them with the tools needed to unlock and unleash their creativity.

The #WondershareJoy event will go live on the company's social media accounts. To participate, all users need to do is share their favorite moments using any Wondershare software. A total of 14 activities will be rolled out during the promotional period, and users will get a chance to win cool merchandise such as Apple AirPods and free subscriptions to premium video streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more.

Social media users taking part in the #WondershareJoy event will have the opportunity to engage with the Wondershare team on a daily basis by entering all activities and submitting their creative work for a chance to win that day's prizes.

For more information about the #WondershareJoy campaign, please visit here, and follow the official social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

