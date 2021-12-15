Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Two New Board of Directors Members at Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) welcomed Max Solondz of Verizon and Marc Adrat of Fraunhofer to its Board of Directors last week upon member approval at its Annual Meeting.

Max Solondz is a subject matter expert within the Advanced Technology Strategy Group at the Verizon CTO Office. In this role, he is responsible for radio network and product strategies built around new radio technologies and new frequency bands, as well as advocating for radio policies and radio standards with the FCC and other governmental agencies and international organizations. Previously, Max was a product manager for RF base station products at Alcatel-Lucent, where he has formerly held several positions in technology development, technology planning, systems engineering, radio design, new product initiation and demonstration. He also held positions at Bell-Labs, ATT and Lucent Technologies, over a period of 22 years, all in the development of radio systems for base station products.

Marc Adrat is Head of the Software Defined Radio (SDR) research group at the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics FKIE, Germany. His research interests include digital signal processing for mobile tactical radio communications, waveform standardization, waveform application portability and interoperability, SDR software architecture frameworks as well as emerging technologies like in-band full-duplex communications. Since 2005, he has acted as an advisor for military SDR programs of the German Bundeswehr. He is also leading research task groups at the science and technology organization of NATO, and actively contributing to several SDR-related working groups at EDA and the WInnForum.

Continuing members include Manuel Uhm (Xilinx), John Glossner (Optimum Semiconductor Technologies), Mark Gibson (Commscope), Ken Dingman (L3Harris), Naotaka Sato (Sony), Andrew Clegg (Google), Richard Bernhardt (WISPA), Prakash Moorut (Shure), Paul Challoner (Ericsson), Alberto Quintana (Indra), Pierre Jean Muller (RED Technologies), Dawn Szelc (MITRE), R. Muralidharan (Tata Advanced Systems), Jean Philipe Delahaye (DGA), David Gurney (Motorola Solutions), David Hagood (Cynosure), Doug Knisely (Qualcomm), Eric Nicollet (Thales), and Claude Belisle (Viavi Solutions).

To learn more about the Forum visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org. The Forum is supported by Platinum Sponsor, Thales.

