Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Statement on City of Dallas Consideration of Ban on Gas-Powered Equipment

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- December 7th the City of Dallas Committee on Environment & Sustainability began consideration of a potential ban on gas-powered lawn equipment, a proposal which the Texas Nursery & Landscape Association (TNLA) believes will harm local businesses in the Texas green industry. It should be noted, the information presented by city staff included the facts that electric-powered equipment can average 3 times the cost of gas-powered equivalents, electric-powered equipment is not as effective or efficient, and a mandated change will place new hardships on businesses and their employees.

TNLA President & CEO Amy Graham had the following comments: "In light of ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues, we urge the City of Dallas to avoid creating new regulations to hurt small and minority-owned businesses. Any proposed ban on gas-powered lawn equipment would create government policy before adequate technology exists. The simple reality is electric-powered lawn equipment available for commercial operations costs more, does less, and functions for shorter periods of time. The Texas green industry is the primary driver in growing and improving urban green spaces to increase carbon recapture, filter air, and tackle urban heat islands. Our industry's products and services are the key to fighting climate change. TNLA's hope is the city council will plan on taking significant industry stakeholder input concerning these proposals and avoid harming these local businesses."

According to the most recent study by Texas A&M University, the Texas green industry had over $3.8 billion in total sales in the Dallas MSA in 2020. Additionally, with over 57,000 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area the green industry has an over $6.6 billion-dollar economic output into the local economy. The Texas Nursery & Landscape Association represents over 1,400 member companies across the State of Texas including growers, landscapers, and retailers in the City of Dallas.

