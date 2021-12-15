This expansion of services comes at a vital time with Omicron cases on the rise around the world and back-to-office efforts well underway

Spectrum Medical Inc. Announces U.S. Distribution Partnership for Acon Flowflex Rapid Tests and Release of COVID-19 Virtual Testing Service for Corporations

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Medical Inc. is enabling safe back-to-office efforts for many of the Fortune 500 and companies around the country with its new suite of products and services tailored to detect the Omicron variant.

Acon Flowflex 1-Test Kit is the most affordable and accurate OTC test kit in the U.S. market

Acon Flowflex OTC Rapid Antigen Kits - Spectrum Medical is a preferred U.S. distributor for the one-test kit, which leverages lateral flow technology to detect the presence of SARS-Cov-2 and other variants with a ≥95% accuracy.

The test combines ease of use and affordability giving the everyday consumer greater access to vital testing supplies. To date, over-the-counter rapid antigen tests have been in extremely short supply and costly to the everyday consumer. Along with many of the Federal Pharmacy partners, Spectrum Medical is looking to help double the supply of at-home rapid tests available in the United States.

Virtual Covid Testing Services for Corporations - Spectrum Medical Inc. developed a proprietary testing solution that enables A.) employees to securely and safely test within the comforts of their own homes and B.) HR and Health & Safety departments to have 24/7 real-time visibility into testing results.

This particular service enables businesses of all sizes to stay in compliance with the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard.

About Spectrum Medical - Founded in 1983 Spectrum Medical is a Medicare accredited and FDA approved healthcare supplier with over 36 years of experience based in Silver Spring, Maryland. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum has played a key role in helping healthcare systems, corporations and government entities navigate supply chain disruptions.

To learn more reach out to forrest@spectrummedical.net or 703.408.7051

