Reconstruction Experts Announces New Partnership with Johns Lyng Group

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconstruction Experts (RE), a full-service General Contractor providing repairs to occupied properties, is pleased to announce it has entered a new partnership with Johns Lyng Group (JLG), fostering significant growth across the nation.

"Reconstruction Experts has built an impressive business which has reached an inflection point in its scale and growth," said JLG Global Chief Executive, Scott Didier AM. "They have put in place the key building blocks and systems that should support sustainable growth and we believe that we can add significant value and capabilities to assist Reconstruction Experts accelerate their expansions."

By combining both RE and JLG's innovative approaches to the market, Reconstruction Experts will continue to build its national footprint and provide new insurance restoration components to their already extensive service offerings. These include cost of repair and litigation support, construction defect repair, insurance repair, capital improvement projects, roofing repairs and replacement, general maintenance, and now emergency services and catastrophic event responses. RE's focus is to bring more care, more communication, and more creativity to every client.

"Our exceptionally talented employees and customer-centric culture continue to create strong demand for our services. The backing of JLG will allow us to provide additional solutions and aggressively grow into new markets," said Rich Whitten, Reconstruction Experts' Chief Executive Officer. "We truly value everything JLG brings to the table and look forward to our promising future together."

Reconstruction Experts is a leading General Contractor who has been servicing occupied properties in Colorado, California, Texas & Florida since 2001. Reconstruction Experts boasts the highest caliber of services for a wide range of projects from minor repair to major reconstruction. Their offerings range from work orders to multi-million-dollar reconstruction projects for multi-family HOA's and apartments, industrial, and commercial properties. Reconstruction Experts – "Love your place again" ™

