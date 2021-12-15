Quicklly and Cumin Club Introduce Vegetarian Meal kits that Deliver Authentic Taste of India

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quicklly, the nation's most comprehensive Indian and South Asian food marketplace, and The Cumin Club, a Chicago-based ethnic food startup, announce an exclusive partnership that will make it easier for Indian and South Asian customers to experience the authentic taste of home.

Co-Founded in July 2019 by Ragoth Bala, The Cumin Club offers an assortment of more than 30 protein-rich, vegetarian dishes from six distinct regions of India. With wholesome and hearty ingredients like lentils, millets, vegetables, wheat, and rice, featured dishes, including poha, pongal, kichadi, pav bhaji, bisibelabath and dal makhni and a spotlight on the eponymous Cumin spice, The Cumin Club offers taste and convenience without compromises.

"As the festive season approaches, I'm thrilled to be able to make our nutritious and memorable meals available to many more people through this partnership with Quicklly. I know, firsthand, the challenges of trying to balance your personal and professional responsibilities with a healthy and nutritious lifestyle. When I was finishing up grad school in Chicago, the rigor of my academic program and the commitments of work took a real toll on my diet and wellbeing," said Ragoth Bala, Cumin Club Co-Founder. "After months of searching for a service that offered vegetarian meals with the flavors and tastes of home and the convenience of a meal kit, I decided to create The Cumin Club."

"There's no time when the craving for delicious and comforting meals is stronger than during the holidays. Something about the Christmas season always reminds us of home, so we're so thrilled to be able to expand our product offering to now include The Cumin Club's authentic cuisine from across India," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's co-founders. "Tapping into a considerable gap in the market, the Cumin Club team has created a simple and convenient way for consumers to fill their tables with dishes that are a culinary tour across India."

With Christmas right around the corner, Quicklly customers can take the stress out of holiday hosting by simply choosing from dozens of mouth-watering and easy-to-prepare Cumin Club meal kits. With plans that start at $5 per meal, Quicklly customers can easily add Cumin Club's preservative-free meal kits to their standing grocery or meal delivery or set up a separate delivery cycle. Quicklly's customers can combine their grocery box delivery with other orders, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and effortlessly manage payment, all through the order page.

The company will also continue to offer traditional grocery, restaurant, and tiffin delivery to customers within the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com .

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian/ Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, San Francisco, the Bay Area, NY, NJ and across the country through its nationwide shop. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

The Cumin Club offers curated meal plans drawn from authentic regional Indian cuisines, with meals pre-cooked by local chefs across India and delivered to customers' doorsteps around the world to help them experience the flavors of the homeland. The authentic cuisines and spices of India are hard to find for busy Indians living abroad. For just $4.99 per meal, The Cumin Club delivers soulful, vegetarian, chef-curated Indian dishes that go from packaging to plate in under 5 minutes. Our commitment to authentic spices and regional kitchens brings the best ingredients to our meals, all while saving our customers time and money. For more information, to view our menu and to order meal kits, visit www.thecuminclub.com.

