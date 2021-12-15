Proof of Impact Raises 2.3 Million Seed Round

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof of Impact, a next-generation platform for ESG and impact data intelligence, announced today that it has raised $2.3M in seed funding. The round was led by Altera Private and Chadd Evans and welcomed new investors, including Working Capital Fund, Oxford Angels, and Blufolio. They join a list of existing investors such as Franklin Templeton, Ausum Ventures, and CV VC.

Proof of Impact Seed Round: Accelerating ESG and Impact Data Intelligence

This year, Proof of Impact expanded its client base, grew Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at a 40% monthly compounded rate, and increased their total contract values by 65x from the year prior. The company also doubled its headcount to 15 employees, hiring across engineering, product, sales, and marketing.

The new funding will allow the company to accelerate and enhance its core product offerings, hire the best available talent, and continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"Since its inception, Proof of Impact has set out to prove that acting on high-quality ESG and impact data will make companies future-proof and be a key driver for their financial performance. Our robust digital technology platform allows us to substantially and aggressively expand our client base of companies and investors who are on a mission to improve their ESG and impact performance. We hope to become the de facto operating solution to execute data-driven ESG and Impact strategies in private markets." — Fleur Heyns, CEO of Proof of Impact

"POI has emerged as a leader in IMM innovation, and I'm excited to be a part of their journey during this pivotal time in the industry. I believe that in order to better understand client's growing use cases, rapid and continuous development will be required industry-wide, and POI will be leading that charge." — Chadd Evans, Chairman of Proof of Impact

About Proof of Impact

Proof of Impact's mission is to enable the transition to a more sustainable and purposeful world through ESG and impact data and technology. The company provides a suite of digital products to collect, verify, and visualize ESG and Impact data to draw granular insights and intelligence.

Proof of Impact provides the greater purpose-driven economy with the ability to comprehensively view companies' past and predicted performance towards their social and environmental objectives — for transparent, continuous, and dynamic impact management.

