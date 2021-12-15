Overjet Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups Overjet's industry-leading dental AI recognized for transforming healthcare in clinical intelligence

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights has named Overjet ( www.overjet.ai ), the global leader in dental AI, to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Overjet's patented dental AI technology encodes dentist-level understanding into software products to support the best patient care. Selected for the clinical intelligence category of Digital Health 150, Overjet's latest recognition marks the second time the firm has recognized Overjet's achievements in dental AI. Earlier this year, CB Insights named Overjet to its fifth annual AI 100 , the first time a dental company was featured on CB Insights' list of the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world.

"We are proud that our focus in improving patient oral care with cutting-edge AI-driven dentistry has led CB Insights to select Overjet as one of the world's top digital health companies using technology to transform healthcare," said Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "It's an honor to be representing the field of dentistry on the Digital Health 150 and to be leading the industry forward in dental AI."

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

2021 Overjet Highlights:

secured FDA clearance — the first-ever dental AI company to receive such a clearance — in May 2021 for its Dental Assist TM product designed for dentists and hygienists at dental clinics. Overjet— the first-ever dental AI company to receive such a clearance — infor its Dental Assistproduct designed for dentists and hygienists at dental clinics.

New England Family Dentistry . Overjet's clinical intelligence platform is being used by some of the largest dental customers and dental support organizations nationwide, including

In the dental benefits space, Overjet has emerged as the leading AI company, inking 16 major dental carriers as customers for coverage of over 73 million Americans.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Follow Overjet at www.overjet.ai, on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

