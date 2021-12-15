Napa Winery, Tipsy Brand Signs with Nashville Distributor, Best Brands Inc. to Bring Penis Shaped Rosé Wine Bottles to Nashville

Best Brands Inc. begins distributing Just the Tipsy into the honky tonks, restaurants, and liquor stores in the nation's top bachelorette destination.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa based winery, Tipsy Brand known for their penis shaped wine bottles signed an agreement with Best Brands Incorporated . Tipsy Brand is the maker of Just The Tipsy, a Bubbly Rosé served in an unmistakable 750ml penis shaped bottle. Best Brands Inc is a wine, beer and spirits distributor with a long history of serving Tennessee. As Nashville continues to be a top destination for bachelorette parties this deal has the potential to make a major impact on wine sales in the region.

This partnership marks the first time Just the Tipsy will be available for purchase anywhere other than their online store. Tipsy Brand launched the product in the summer of 2021 and thousands of people quickly discovered it. Best Brands Inc. supplies accounts all across Tennessee that will now be able to carry Just the Tipsy.

"We created Just the Tipsy to bring some levity to your typical wine-drinking experience, whether that's at a bachelorette party, a birthday, or a lively night in," said Founder and CEO Matthew Shore. "Our new Bubbly Rosé and its unique, ready-to-pop bottle is an unbeatable way to bring some fun, make people laugh, throw around a few good innuendos and it doesn't hurt that the wine itself is light, delicious, and easy to drink."

Just the Tipsy™ is a Napa-based winery known for its Bubbly Rosé: a crisp, smooth sparkling wine served in an unmistakable 750ml penis shaped bottle. Just the Tipsy Bubbly Rosé measures up as a great addition to any of life's celebrations, whether it's a bachelorette party, birthday or lively night in. Feeling thirsty? Head to tipsybrand.com to place an order or visit your favorite Nashville establishment and ask for Just The Tipsy.

