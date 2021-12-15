More Enterprise Customers Choose Greenhouse to Competitively Recruit and Onboard

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced it has been named as a leader in G2's 2020 Winter Enterprise Grid Rankings for ATS. Greenhouse also ranked in the top 3 in the ATS landscape across all segments.

Greenhouse today announced it has been named as a leader in G2's 2020 Winter Enterprise Grid Rankings for ATS.

Greenhouse has been relentless in its pursuit of making the hiring process a strategic advantage for progressive, talent-centric enterprise companies. These enterprises recognize that hiring the best talent to win against the competition requires best-in-class hiring software. Customers ranked Greenhouse highest for features like job posting, candidate evaluations, and platform performance and reliability.

Hundreds of enterprise talent professionals from companies like HubSpot, Wayfair, Twilio, Peloton, Booking.com, HelloFresh and Podium have recognized that to be more competitive in hiring, to attract the best talent and to make better hiring decisions, they need a scalable structured hiring process that reduces bias and delivers insightful data. These enterprises rely on Greenhouse hiring software to achieve their business goals.

Enterprise Greenhouse customer testimonials from G2:

"Best ATS system available! I love how Greenhouse keeps recruiters and hiring managers accountable to filling out scorecards, reducing bias, and having a quick turnaround. It guarantees a great experience for the candidate." Recruiting Manager at Podium



"Greenhouse has created a simple, smooth, and succinct interviewing and onboarding platform that growing businesses will benefit from. Easy collaboration, scorecard system for feedback, and adequate reporting functionality will allow your Talent Acquisition team to become strategic partners for the company, not just an overhead." Talent acquisition professional at Rally Health



"Greenhouse is an intuitive tool that keeps your Hiring Team, TA Team, and business all in sync!" Senior Recruiter at enterprise consumer retailer

"Greenhouse's leadership in the enterprise segment comes from listening to the needs of large companies and partnering with our users on our product roadmap. Greenhouse will continue investing heavily on behalf of our enterprise customers," said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. "We're delighted to see these strong satisfaction ratings from our enterprise base."

Greenhouse provides advanced permissions, configurations, workflows and a globalized interviewer experience to meet the demands and scale of the modern global enterprise. Given the critical nature of data security, Greenhouse safeguards critical customer and candidate information across a secure global infrastructure.

Along with a focus on measurably improving how large companies hire, Greenhouse provides consultation and professional services to help organizations customize and create their ideal hiring tech stack with Greenhouse at the core.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity ™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 5,500 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

