InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Windshield Wipers (JMC-2353)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an accessory to keep windshield wipers safe and protected while parked in cold, snowy weather," said an inventor, from Eldred, Pa., "so I invented the WIPER BLADE COVER. My design helps to prevent windshield wiper damage and the premature replacement of wiper blades."

The invention protects windshield wipers against inclement weather while parked. In doing so, it helps to keep the wipers clean and dry. As a result, it prevents the wipers from freezing to the glass and it helps to prevent deterioration caused by harsh sunlight. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2353, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

