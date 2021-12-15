InventHelp Inventor Develops Mower Lift (KSC-1563)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I want to make grass cutting using a push lawn mower easier while also avoiding damage to the blade," said an inventor from Overland Park, Kan. "This inspired me to develop a means to raise the deck of a mower to avoid objects."

He developed the patent-pending LIFT KIT that allows easier maneuverability of the mower to extend its life and save consumers money. This easy to attach as well as use invention would reduce the amount of time required to mow and offers users enhanced safety. Additionally, it prevents damage to the mower.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

