International Paper to Build State-of-the-Art Corrugated Packaging Plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania to Meet Growing Customer Demand in the Region

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced it will build a state-of-the-art corrugated packaging plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania. The facility will employ approximately 150 team members.

"We are excited to expand our footprint and continue serving our customers with the highest level of safety, quality, operational excellence and customer service," said Greg Wanta, senior vice president, North American Container.

The facility will allow International Paper to expand its Industrial Packaging footprint in the northeastern United States. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and the company expects the plant to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employ approximately 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion*. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper and its largest foreign-domestic alliance in the forestry products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*Inclusive of our former pulp and paper mill in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global papers business, which became a standalone, publicly traded company on October 1, 2021.

