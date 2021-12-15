The Human Gathering Prepares to Ramp-Up Its Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative "Operation Eagle Eye" as The World Reopens in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The State Department, the Covid-19 Pandemic has increased the number of individuals who are at risk for human trafficking. With over a decade of boots-on-the-ground experience under his belt, The Human Gathering's co-founder Wes Chapman is looking to significantly ramp-up their Initiative to combat Human Trafficking and meet the demand for help. "I've personally worked with multiple government agencies to rescue youth from human trafficking and other horrific abusive environments," says Wes Chapman. "Our community is not going to sit idly by as even more people are now at risk to experience the horrors of being trafficked," he says.

"We are done just putting a bandaid on these issues. It is time to end human trafficking." - Wes Chapman

The Human Gathering is a private community of Executives, Founders, Investors, Attorneys and Artists that focuses its collective energy on solving problems at scale. "I think it's fair to say that our members all feel a sense of responsibility to help the less fortunate. It's also a great way for our members to connect with each other and experience the joy that inherently comes from doing good," says Human Gathering co-founder Joshua Jordison. "When I first met Wes, he was focusing all of his energy on combatting human trafficking, as well as other kinds of abuse. I'm happy that he'll be able to focus on that again, now with the support of our entire community," says Jordison.

The Human Gathering's efforts are code named "Operation Eagle Eye". Their solutions to this systemic problem is a complex three pronged approach. "We are done just putting a bandaid on these issues. It is time to end human trafficking and slavery at all levels," Chapman states.

One notable fact about The Human Gathering's co-founder Wes Chapman is that his biological father is Dog The Bounty Hunter. "That's an interesting story all on its own," says friend and Human Gathering co-founder Joshua Jordison. Wes and his father were estranged until Wes was 25 years old. Since then, Wes and his father have made multiple public appearances together. Wes has also introduced his father to Dax Shepard, for an episode of Armchair Expert. "It was really cool to be a fly on the wall in that tiny room and hear my dad share so many crazy stories with Dax," says Chapman.





