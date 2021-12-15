DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DECORATIONS: EDIBLE HOLIDAY DÉCOR - ONE OF THIS SEASON'S COOLEST DESIGN TRENDS

STRATHAM, N.H., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays upon us, everyone is working to deck their halls with décor that shows their love of the season. This year, edible holiday décor is popping up in designs everywhere. It's simple, elegant and you can indulge in some delicious nibbles as you decorate.

One may think of nostalgic elements like popcorn or cranberry garlands topping off a tree when you mention edible décor, but chocolate can also be a festive "ingredient" to incorporate into your decorating. In fact, celebrity interior designer Sabrina Soto has partnered with Lindt to share some easy DIY décor projects with their best-selling LINDOR truffles that anyone can put together.

"Holiday decorating with my family is one of my beloved traditions. This year, I've created some simple décor projects with holiday favorite LINDOR truffles," said Soto. "These DIY elements let everyone get a little creative, while these delicious chocolates add an enchanting sparkle to holiday tablescapes, mantles and Christmas trees."

The unique LINDOR recipe was created more than 70 years ago as a chocolate bar, but it wasn't until 1967 – almost 20 years after the recipe was invented – that the round LINDOR truffle we know today took its current form. In fact, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers created the round shape originally for people to use as a decoration for Christmas trees.

"With its irresistibly smooth-melting filling surrounded by the delicate chocolate shell, LINDOR truffles are an indulgent treat that have had a strong connection to the holidays for more than half a century," says Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "The iconic packaging of the classic LINDOR milk chocolate truffle, with its instantly recognizable red color and lace motif, and that of seasonal favorites such as white chocolate peppermint and milk peppermint cookie, are the perfect festive addition to the holidays."

Here are some of Sabrina's favorite tips and tricks for incorporating LINDOR truffles into your DIY holiday décor:

Christmas tree decorations: Create a multi-colored garland of LINDOR truffles or a cute drop ornament by simply tying ribbon through a festive bead and tying the other end around a LINDOR truffle

Tablescapes: Build a foundation using greenery and candles, paired with vases and bowls of LINDOR truffles or build a truffle tree by attaching truffles to a foam cone and topping with a sparkly star for your own table-top tree

Dining place cards: Make a festive place card wreath by simply tying together six LINDOR truffles. Then, affix a small placard for the guest's name and decorate with ribbon, bells or greenery

The holiday decorating possibilities with LINDOR truffles are endless. Also, always make sure to have extra truffles or LINDOR gift sets on hand for last-minute gifts for friends and family to enjoy when they drop by for the holidays. You can find the LINDOR truffles in both classic milk chocolate and seasonal flavors at retailers nationwide or you can purchase them directly at www.lindtusa.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 29 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 13,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.02 billion in 2020. Lindt & Sprüngli USA operates more than 40 of its own Lindt shops in the U.S. and maintains a wide distribution network through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

Celebrity interior designer Sabrina Soto partners with Lindt & Sprüngli to share easy DIY décor project using holiday favorite LINDOR truffles.

