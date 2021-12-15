BidBid™ Makes Meaningful Connections via Auction-Based App to Monetize Personal Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, BidBid™ is the first app to allow people of all backgrounds to get paid while meeting their fans. BidBid™, at its core, is about fostering meaningful connections while providing a way for athletes, professionals, influencers, or anyone with a strong online presence and following to monetize their brand safely with a virtual auction where the prize is time with the notable user.

On the BidBid™ app, vetted users, which include professional athletes, college athletes, models, influencers, and more, can promote themselves using this new way to network by allowing their followers to bid on their personalized auctions. The auction creator is paid directly by the BidBid™ app and the auction winner is connected to the creator in a meet and greet within the app. Beyond a meet and greet, the app enables fans to have an experience with the creator — be it a one-on-one virtual athletic training session, a cooking class, a guitar lesson or a multitude of other activities based on the creators expertise.

A key feature in the app is its charitable element — when the auction creator connects with an auction winner, the creator gets to choose how much of the bid goes to charity and to which cause the money should be directed.

With the recent NCAA name, image and likeness policy (NIL) change, college athletes are now able to take advantage of this new opportunity. BidBid™ allows for athletes (professional, college or Olympic) in any sport across the country to create a BidBid™ profile and enable their fans to bid on individual meet and greets or experiences. The athlete receives compensation for their time and participation while the fan gets to meet their favorite player, thus allowing for the athlete to monetize their following and fan relationships.

Notable users on BidBid™ auctioning off their time to fans include Ben Sweat (defender, Austin FC), Pat Tiernan (cross country runner, 2016 & 2020 Olympic Games), Kyle Boller (former NFL quarterback), Jason Fraser (former Villanova center) and Chris Zorich (former NFL defensive tackle). In the college sports space, users include TD Ayo-Durojaiye (Villanova running back) Justin Moore (Stanford pitcher) and Alexandra Petrozzi (Villanova rowing). Unlike other celebrity-focused apps such as Cameo, users are paying via an auction method to actually speak with the star in real time. The conversation is mutual and not a one-way street from the big name to the follower.

Beyond the ability for college, Olympic and pro athletes to use BidBid™, the app enables creators of all types to create a profile and promote themselves via their social media platforms for their fandoms to find their auctions. BidBid™ is already seeing heavy use in the influencer space with models, popular Instagram personalities, musicians, and more creating profiles to encourage their fandoms to participate in auctions.

Personalities using BidBid™ to connect with fans include George Duran (Food Network host & cookbook author), Erin Hogan (Radio Host, The Horn) and Shane Smith & the Saints (country music artists).

BidBid™ also allows business professionals to auction off their time to any aspiring individuals looking to achieve success. A potential mentor can create a BidBid™ and allow for networking opportunities where those looking to gather insight can learn while the professional is also being paid for their valuable time. The app provides structured schedules and public settings to take the pressure off for introductions, and with high profile customization, users can choose when and how to auction their time.

BidBid's™ auction function guarantees that whoever you meet with also wants to meet with you too. The app is active globally and available in Spanish, so no matter if you're looking to connect with someone professionally or as a fan, BidBid™ wants to ensure that you are getting the most out of your time with your connections.

For more information, find BidBid™ app at bidbid.app and on Instagram under @bidbidapp.

